How BroadwayWorld Will Stand with Black Lives Matter

Thank you to all those who have contacted us today either via email or social media.

We agree with the sentiment behind your messages that there are important stories that need to be shared, and that we and other theatre publications can and must to do better in living up to our responsibility to shine a light on them. There is no denying that racism has been a part of our culture since before the birth of our nation, and while we in the theatre community like to believe that we are immune to this type of prejudice, that is simply not true.

Like the rest of the theatre world, we are not currently operating at full capacity, but we are committed to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.

Also, we recognize that we have not always done as good of a job as we should have in amplifying voices of artists who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color, and we must change that. We will be launching a new interview series later this week in an effort to begin to address the areas in which we have fallen short in the past. Though we are currently in the process of reaching out to artists on our own, we welcome any and all suggestions of unheard and/or under-represented voices that we can help put a spotlight on moving forward.

We are also looking for ways to highlight the works of BIPOC artists, especially those early in their careers. If you would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.

Additionally, we have also begun to compile a list of resources for ways that we all can support various organizations aligned with Black Lives Matter, Black-led arts organizations, and as well as opportunities to educate ourselves on topics of racism and white supremacy. That list is at the bottom of this article, and we will be adding to it regularly. If you have suggestions for more resources that we can include, please let us know.

In addition, our staff is already at work exploring additional ways that we can support these organizations through future benefits, advertising, merchandise, and more; and again we welcome your suggestions on ways that we can contribute to this fight.

One of the things that makes BroadwayWorld unique is our commitment to arts not only in New York, but around the country and world as well. Therefore, we will also be working with our regional teams to expand coverage of Black and other under-represented populations regionally and internationally as well.

If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and have new work that you would like to share, a story to tell, an idea for a product that we could partner on in order to benefit organizations that you support, or any other idea, we want to hear from you.

BroadwayWorld Team

contact@broadwayworld.com

Donations

Bail Funds

Support Black Arts Organizations

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You