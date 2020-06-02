How BroadwayWorld Will Stand with Black Lives Matter
Thank you to all those who have contacted us today either via email or social media.
We agree with the sentiment behind your messages that there are important stories that need to be shared, and that we and other theatre publications can and must to do better in living up to our responsibility to shine a light on them. There is no denying that racism has been a part of our culture since before the birth of our nation, and while we in the theatre community like to believe that we are immune to this type of prejudice, that is simply not true.
Like the rest of the theatre world, we are not currently operating at full capacity, but we are committed to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.
Also, we recognize that we have not always done as good of a job as we should have in amplifying voices of artists who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color, and we must change that. We will be launching a new interview series later this week in an effort to begin to address the areas in which we have fallen short in the past. Though we are currently in the process of reaching out to artists on our own, we welcome any and all suggestions of unheard and/or under-represented voices that we can help put a spotlight on moving forward.
We are also looking for ways to highlight the works of BIPOC artists, especially those early in their careers. If you would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.
Additionally, we have also begun to compile a list of resources for ways that we all can support various organizations aligned with Black Lives Matter, Black-led arts organizations, and as well as opportunities to educate ourselves on topics of racism and white supremacy. That list is at the bottom of this article, and we will be adding to it regularly. If you have suggestions for more resources that we can include, please let us know.
In addition, our staff is already at work exploring additional ways that we can support these organizations through future benefits, advertising, merchandise, and more; and again we welcome your suggestions on ways that we can contribute to this fight.
One of the things that makes BroadwayWorld unique is our commitment to arts not only in New York, but around the country and world as well. Therefore, we will also be working with our regional teams to expand coverage of Black and other under-represented populations regionally and internationally as well.
If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and have new work that you would like to share, a story to tell, an idea for a product that we could partner on in order to benefit organizations that you support, or any other idea, we want to hear from you.
BroadwayWorld Team
contact@broadwayworld.com
Donations
- Black Lives Matter
- Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
- Communities United Against Police Brutality
- Black Visions Collective
- Emergency Release Fund
- LGBTQ Freedom Fund
- NAACP
- NAACP Legal Defense Fund
- National Police Accountability Project
- Color of Change
Bail Funds
- Philadelphia Bail Fund
- National Bail Fund Network
- LGBTQ Freedom Fund
- Forsyth County Community Bail Fund
- Connecticut Bail Fund
- Minnesota Freedom Fund
- Restoring Justice Bail Fund
- Northwest Community Bail Fund
- Hamilton County Community Bail Fund
- Bukit Bail Fund of Pittsburgh
- Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network
- Massachusetts Bail Fund
- Hawai'i Community Bail Fund
- Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund
- Memphis Community Bail Fund
- Mississippi Bail Fund Collective
- Philadelphia Community Bail Fund
- National Bail Out #FreeBlackMamas
- Louisville Community Bail Fund
- Richmond Community Bail Fund
- Nashville Community Bail Fund
- Fronterizo Fianza Fund
- Free the 350 Bail Fund
- NC Community Bail Fund of Durham
- Colorado Freedom Fund
- Kansas City Community Bail Fund
- New Orleans Safety and Freedom Fund
- Portland Freedom Fund
- Montgomery Bail Out Fund
- Columbus Freedom Fund
- Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund
- Baltimore Action Legal Team (BALT)
- NorCal Resist Activist Bail & ICE Bond Fund
- Brooklyn Community Bail Fund
- DeDe McClure Community Bail Fund
- Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project
- Black Visions Collective
- Reclaim The Block
- Movement for Black Lives Mutual Aid Fund
- Atlanta Mutual Aid Fund
Support Black Arts Organizations
- Broadway Black
- Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre
- Black Art Futures Fund
- Dance Theater of Harlem
- Apollo Theater
- The Center for Afrofuturist Studies
- Cumbe Center for African Diaspora and Dance
- The aSHE Fund
- Shades Collective
- Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
- Tuskegee Repertory Theatre
- Black Theatre Troupe
- African-American Shakespeare Company
- Black Repertory Group
- Common Ground Theatre
- Image Theatre Company
- Ebony Repertory Theatre
- Lower Depths Theatre Ensemble
- Lorraine Hansberry Theatre
- The Robey Theatre Company
- Towne Street Theatre
- Watts Village Theatre Company
- The Source Theatre Company
- African American Performing Arts Community Theatre
- The M Ensemble
- Stage Aurora Theatrical Company
- Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
- IKAM Productions
- New African Grove Theatre Company
- True Colors Theatre Company
- Youth Ensemble of Atlanta
- Black Ensemble Theater
- Congo Square Theatre Company
- ETA Creative Arts Foundation
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Company
- MPAACT
- Asante Children's Theatre
- Pyramid Theatre Company
- Anthony Bean Community Theater & Acting School
- New Venture Theatre
- UpStage Theatre Company
- Voices in the Dark Repertory
- The Front Porch Arts Collective
- Plowshares Theatre Company
- Penumbra Theatre
- A Call to Conscience
- Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City
- St. Louis Black Repertory
- Unity Theatre Ensemble
- Crossroads Theatre Company
- Dunbar Repertory Company
- Billie Holiday Theatre
- Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop
- Black Spectrum Theatre
- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY
- The Classical Theatre of Harlem
- Harlem 9
- Arena Players
- Kuumba Ensemble
- Restoration Stage Inc.
- New McCree Theatre
- Harlem Repertory Theatre
- Impact Repertory Theatre
- Liberation Theatre Company
- New Heritage Theatre Group
- New Professional Theatre
- Paul Robeson Theatre
- Rooted Theater Company
- Shades of Truth Theatre
- JAG Productions
- African American Repertory Theatre of Virginia
- The Essential Theatre
- Pin Point Theatre
- Ujima Company, Inc. aka Ujima Theatre Company
- Agape Theatre Project
- Black Ops Theatre Company
- North Carolina Black Repertory
- Cincinnati Black Theatre Company
- Karamu House Theatre
- Passinart Theatre Company
- Bushfire Theatre
- GoKash OnStage
- New Freedom Theatre
- Mixed Magic Theatre
- Rites and Reason Theatre
- Art Forms and Theatre Concepts
- Charleston Black Theatre
- Hattiloo Theatre
- Kennie Playhouse Theatre
- African American Repertory Theater
- The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
- The Ensemble Theatre
- Jubilee Theatre
- The Renaissance Guild
- Soul Rep Theatre Company
- Black Power Theatre
- The Hansberry Project
- The Mahogany Project
- The Movement Theatre
- National Black Theatre
- Negro Ensemble Company
- New Federal Theatre
