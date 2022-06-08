BWW Exclusive: Mandy Gonzalez & James Monroe Iglehart Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Clip

A new episode of Disney Junior's new series, "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" will feature Broadway favorties James Monroe Iglehart, Mandy Gonzalez, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

Watch an exclusive new clip of Gonzalez and Iglehart singing in an upcoming episode of the series below. In the episode, Alice needs to find a special singer for the garden choir. The episode will premiere on June 10 at 7:00 EDT on Disney Channel and 4:00p.m. EDT on Disney Junior.

James Monroe Iglehart ("Aladdin", "Hamilton") plays "Oliver the Onion," Mandy Gonzalez ("Hamilton", "In the Heights") recurs as "Mother Rose," and Christopher Fitzgerald ("Wicked", "Waitress") is "Thistle".

A colorful new original series on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" features reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introduces memorable new ones.

Centering on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, the series features a slew of celebrity guest stars including: Eden Espinosa (Broadway's "Wicked," Disney's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure") as the Queen of Hearts; GRAMMY® Award winner Jon Secada as the King of Hearts; Craig Ferguson ("The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson") as Doorknob; Vanessa Bayer ("SNL," "Office Christmas Party") and Bobby Moynihan ("SNL," Disney's "DuckTales") as twins Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don't; and Donald Faison ("Scrubs") as Harry the March Hare. 13-year-old newcomer Libby Rue voices the role of Alice.

Watch the exclusive clip here: