BWW Exclusive: Listen to a Track from A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Country Christmas Carol "On Air," with Music and Lyrics by Albert Evans (Pageant, Nite Club Confidential) and Book and Lyrics by Ronald Kaehler (Under the Overture) takes place in Marley County USA

, where folks don't have a whole lot, but everybody's doing what they can to make the Christmas holiday crackle, except for one mean and miserly old coot who misses the entire point; Banker Scrooge, the meanest man in town. His secretary, Bobbie Jo Cratchit, is a young widow who sings like Patsy Cline and lives in a trailer community with her two small children, Jane and Tim. Bobbie Jo has been "counting to 10" for far too long and is about to break. Ring a bell?