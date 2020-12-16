BWW Exclusive: Listen to a Track from A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CAROL
The album is available starting December 21, 2020.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, A Country Christmas Carol "On Air," The Musical will premiere on Audio Stages, WBAI 99.5 FM on December 19, 2020, at 7pm. Just two days before the release of the show's Studio Cast Album.
Tony award winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds) hosts and three-time Tony nominee, Terrence Mann (CATS, Les Mis, Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family) narrates. A Country Christmas Carol, On Air, is presented by Tim Jerome (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera, Tarzan) and MainStreet Musicals as a part of the Audio Stages series on WBAI Radio 99.5FM NYC, Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm EST.
The broadcast coincides with the first-time release of the show's Studio Cast Album, available December 21, 2020. iTunes is offering an exclusive pre-release sale with a discount on the album and three advance tracks available for immediate download on December 19 and 20, 2020.
Below, check out an exclusive first listen of "Count to Ten Bobbie Jo" from the new album!
A Country Christmas Carol "On Air," with Music and Lyrics by Albert Evans (Pageant, Nite Club Confidential) and Book and Lyrics by Ronald Kaehler (Under the Overture) takes place in Marley County USA, where folks don't have a whole lot, but everybody's doing what they can to make the Christmas holiday crackle, except for one mean and miserly old coot who misses the entire point; Banker Scrooge, the meanest man in town. His secretary, Bobbie Jo Cratchit, is a young widow who sings like Patsy Cline and lives in a trailer community with her two small children, Jane and Tim. Bobbie Jo has been "counting to 10" for far too long and is about to break. Ring a bell?
Along with Mann and Linden, you'll hear members from the Studio Cast Album: G. Wayne Hoffman, Heidi Karol Johnson Bart Shatto (Les Mis, The Civil War), Audrey Lavine (Carrie, Rags, MAC Award winner), Christy Carlson Romano, Jack Ingram, Linda Sue Moshier, Dennis Deal, Valerie DeWeese, Janet Dunn, Tim Ewing, Tari Kelly, Alix Korey, Kevin McMahon, Randy Schmeling, Kellie Turner, Jessica Tyler Wright, and Patti Wyss.
