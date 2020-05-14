BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'Wanting' From RAGS Original London Cast Recording

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Rags - The Musical: Original London Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, May 15. Listen to the track 'Wanting' below!

A physical CD will be available later this year. The new album - based on the revised London production that played to sold out houses earlier this year - is the first recording of this new version of the ravishing score. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Children of the Wind." To pre-order Rags, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/rags

Rags - featuring a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie) - is a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past, celebrating the multicultural music which was filling the streets of New York in 1910. This heart-warming and powerful tale follows a group of Jewish immigrants as they arrive to start a new life in America. Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope.

Stephen Schwartz said "I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians. I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed!" Charles Strouse added "I am thrilled beyond words that the score will live on." The album is produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music. Stephen Schwartz serves as the album's executive producer, with Nick Barstow as music producer and orchestrator, and Joe Bunker as musical director.

Rags stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women; Putting it Together; Promises, Promises), with choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You