BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
Need a refresher on the nominated music in the Best Original Score category?
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a category usually dominated by musical scores, all five nominees in the category come from plays.
View a full list of 2020 Tony Awards nominees!
Looking for a refresher on the Tony-nominated music of the season? BroadwayWorld has collected tracks from all five plays below!
A Christmas Carol
Music by Christopher Nightingale
Christopher is the musical supervisor, orchestrator and created additional music for Matilda the Musical for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a Grammy Award nomination for his work as co-producer on the Matilda album. He recently composed the score for the film Pride, which was BAFTA nominated. Theatre credits include: Composer Future Conditional (Old Vic), Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator for Ghost the Musical (London and Broadway), co-composer for The Lord of the Rings (London and Toronto, also musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator). He was musical supervisor and arranger for Yusuf Islam's Moonshadow and was musical supervisor and co-arranger for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bombay Dreams, composed additional arrangements and was the musical supervisor of The Pet Shop Boys' Closer To Heaven (Arts Theatre). He was musical director for Whistle Down The Wind (West End), Oliver! (London Palladium) and musical director for 3 years at the RSC, working on many productions. Film credits include coaching, recording and conducting the cast on the set of Alan Parker's Evita.
The Inheritance
Music by Paul Englishby
Paul Englishby is a prolific, versatile and award-winning composer for film, television, theatre, the concert hall and dance. His best-known work includes: his thrillingly tense score for the BBC's Luther (BAFTA-nominated soundtrack); box office and critical hit The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry (National Theatre and Broadway); EMMY Award-winning music for David Hare's Page Eight; his beautiful, lyrical music for-Oscar nominated An Education, starring Carey Mulligan (for which Paul received an ASCAP Award); and his many, varied and vivid scores for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom Paul is an Associate Artist. A prolific composer for the theatre, Paul has over 20 credits for the RSC, including landmark productions of Hamlet directed by Gregory Doran, starring David Tennant and Patrick Stewart; The Tempest, starring Simon Russell Beale; All's Well That Ends Well, starring Judi Dench; and Death of a Salesman, starring Anthony Sher. His work with Director Stephen Daldry in the West End and on Broadway includes The Audience starring Helen Mirren, Skylight, starring Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan, and The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez. Paul' scores for The National Theatre include Emil and the Detectives, A Taste of Honey, Peter Gynt and The Visit.
The Rose Tattoo
Music by Fitz Patton & Jason Michael Webb
Patton's Broadway credits include: Choir Boy (Tony and Drama Desk awards), Three Tall Women, Meteor Shower, Present Laughter, The Little Foxes, The Humans, Blackbird, Our Mother's Brief Affair, It's Only a Play, An Act of God, Airline Highway, The Other Place, I'll Eat You Last..., Outside Mullingar, Casa Valentina, The House of Blue Leaves, Brighton Beach Memoirs. Off-Broadway: Greater Clements (upcoming). Additional Drama Desk awards: When the Rain Stops Falling, The Humans. He is a founding editor of Chance magazine.
As a Writer/arranger Webb is: recipient of 2019 Special Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee (Choir Boy, MTC), "Battle Hymn of the Republic" (2013 Inauguration of President Obama), Kenny Leon's Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park, The Public Theater), Thompson and Webb's WiLDFLOWER (NBT/Apollo), George Brant's Marie and Rosetta (Atlantic Theater), David Makes Man (OWN). Musical director: John Doyle's The Color Purple (Broadway); Cynthia Erivo (U.S./Canada); Keala Settle (U.S./U.K.); other: Violet, The Greatest Showman, Dame Shirley Bassey, Christine Baranski.
Slave Play
Music by Lindsay Jones
Jones' Broadway credits include: The Nap, Bronx Bombers, A Time To Kill. Off-Broadway: Slave Play (NYTW); Privacy, Dry Powder (Public Theater); Mankind, Bootycandy (Playwrights Horizons); Feeding the Dragon (Primary Stages), and many others. International: Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 at Royal Shakespeare Company (England), Titus Andronicus at Stratford Shakespeare Festival (Canada). Regional: South Coast Repertory, Arena Stage, Goodman, McCarter, The Old Globe, Steppenwolf, Guthrie, Hartford Stage, Chicago Shakespeare, Lookingglass, and many others. Film and television scoring work: The Brass Teapot for Magnolia Pictures, A Note of Triumph: The Golden Age of Norman Corwin (2006 Academy Award winner, Best Documentary Short Subject) for HBO Films. Awards: seven Joseph Jefferson Awards and 24 nominations; two Ovation Awards and three nominations; LA Drama Critics Circle Award; Craig Noel Award; multiple nominations for Drama Desk, Barrymore, Helen Hayes, and IRNE, among many others. Founding member of the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) and The Collaborator Party.
The Sound Inside
Music by Daniel Kluger
Daniel Kluger is a composer, whose experience as an arranger, music producer and sound designer uniquely informs his success at creating music for theater and film. He earned a 2019 Tony nomination, Grammy nomination, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his work on Daniel Fish's visionary Broadway revival of OKLAHOMA! Other recent Broadway work includes the revival of MARVIN'S ROOM, directed by Anne Kauffman (starring Janeane Garofalo & Lili Taylor) and the world premiere of SIGNIFICANT OTHER, directed by Trip Cullman, starring Gideon Glick.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre
At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injur...
THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN Casts to Reunite on ABC's DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG
ABC has announced the lineup for “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” with Ryan Seacrest returning to host on Monday November 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)....
Lynn Kellogg, Original 'Sheila' in HAIR, Dies From Covid-19
Lynn Kellogg- Simpers, Broadway's original Sheila in the 1968 production of 'Hair,' passed away this week at the age of 77. ...
Carol Burnett, Billy Crystal, Beanie Feldstein, Mandy Patinkin & More Join FOLKSBIENE CHANUKAH SPECTACULAR
Yiddish song, dance, comedy and celebration - from across the globe - come together when the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presents a Folksbiene...
Liz Callaway Will Release Holiday Album 'Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas'
Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will release her new holiday album 'Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas,' on Friday, December 4, 2020....
Sara Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, Nicolette Robinson and Betsy Wolfe Come Together for NCADV & BroadwayEvolved
BroadwayEvolved will continue their 'In-Depth Zoom Conversation' series featuring a special 'Jenna Reunion' including some of the Broadway leading lad...