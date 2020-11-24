BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'Paris At Night' from STARRY Original Concept Album

Broadway Records will re-release of the Original Concept Recording of Starry, a new musical by Matt Dahan and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo. This new edition of the album will feature never-before heard demos of songs not featured on the original album, performed by Dahan & D'Angelo. Physical and digital copies of the album will be available everywhere music is sold on Black Friday (November 27th). To preorder physical copies of the album, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Set to a modernized pop-rock score, the new grassroots musical, Starry is a story about the thousands of letters between the famous painter Vincent van Gogh and his brother Theo van Gogh, and their journey together to find the power of expression. The concept album of Starry was first released in January to much acclaim and has amassed a cult following that brought over 1 Million listens on Spotify in the first month. The album topped the iTunes Pop Chart at #14 and the main iTunes Chart at #42 in February 2020 and has a social media following of over 60k.

The recording features the vocal talents of Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith, Natalie Llerena, Natalie Masini, Michael Minto, Joe Viba, Clayton Snyder, Dylan Saunders and Huck Walton. To learn more about Starry, visit starrymusical.com or follow @StarryMusical on Instagram or TikTok.

Below, check out an exclusive sneak peek of the album- 'Paris At Night.'

Matt Dahan's music career started twenty years ago with a deserted upright piano and a Talkboy tape recorder in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, he has written song and score for over a dozen films, including the musical How Sweet It Is, for which he was named an Academy Awards semifinalist (Best Original Song, Best Original Score). On stage, he composed and performed in The Babies, his first Off-Broadway credits. Matt also is involved with the online sensation Starkid theatre company as their musical director and orchestrator for both The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals and their latest production, Black Friday.

Kelly Lynne D'Angelo has done her fair share of storytelling in different mediums, including writing for television, musicals alongside her partner, Matt Dahan (Dahan & D'Angelo), film, books, and animation. Recent credits include Adult Swim's Final Space, Cartoon Network's Mao Mao, and Hasbro's My Little Pony: Equestria Girls. You can catch her on various online platforms from Twitch to Youtube as a professional Dungeon Master for Dungeons & Dragons, Geek & Sundry, College Humor, Buzzfeed, and more. Hailing originally from her Haudenosaunee homelands in Upstate New York, she was also recently awarded "Writer of The Year" at the 2019 LA Skin's Fest Annual Gala.

