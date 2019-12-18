BWW Exclusive: Jason Derulo Explains How CATS Was a Very Physical and Personal Journey

The curious cat is in the house! Jason Derulo, who plays the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Cats, is telling us all about what it took to bring the feline to life.

"It was a lot. But also a lot of fun," says Derulo. "It was constantly something brand new every day. It was a very physical experience, as well as a very personal one. We were pretty much naked the entire time, so there were a lot of bulges everywhere. As you can imagine, we got very close. It was a lot of fun."

In the five years since he ascended from his beginnings writing songs for Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, Sean Kingston, and others, Derulo has sold over 50 million singles worldwide and racked up over two billion views on YouTube and 1 billion plays on Spotify, thanks to his uncanny ability to find new angles to tried-and-true trends. This has led to 11 career-defining platinum singles, including "Want to Want Me," "Whatcha Say," "In My Head," "Ridin' Solo," "Don't Wanna Go Home" and "It Girl." His radio audience is over 17 billion (with 11 of his songs reaching the Top 10 on the Top 40 charts include four #1's) and he boasts over 20 million social media fans and followers.

Now he takes his talents to the big screen in Cats, which hits theatres on December 20. Watch below as he tells us even more about what rehearsals were like, how he learned to act like a cat, and so much more!





