BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!
You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the show's recent opening night, we asked cast members including Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and more to match words like 'love,' 'fine,' and 'happy' with Alanis' iconic lyrics that include those words. Were they all up to the task? Find out by checking out the video below!
You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of @jaggedlittlepill on @alanis lyrics! See if @derek_klena, @pattenlauren, @celiargooding, and more are up to the task!
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:49am PST
Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began in November at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Breaking: Samantha Barks To Play Elsa In FROZEN West End
Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, is set to lead the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen in the iconic role of Elsa!... (read more)
ANGELS IN AMERICA Tony-Winner Ron Leibman Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning actor, Ron Leibman, best known to theatre fans for originating the role of Roy Cohn in the original Broadway production of Angels I... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre
The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn,... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler And More In FROZEN On Tour
As the Frozen North American tour begins its nine-week engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA, BroadwayWorld has a first look at the produ... (read more)