BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!

You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the show's recent opening night, we asked cast members including Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and more to match words like 'love,' 'fine,' and 'happy' with Alanis' iconic lyrics that include those words. Were they all up to the task? Find out by checking out the video below!

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began in November at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





