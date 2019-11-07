BWW Exclusive: Greg Hildreth, Nikki Renee Daniels, and Christopher Fitzgerald Get Ready for COMPANY on Broadway!
Just last month came casting news of Marianne Elliott's upcoming visionary production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark musical comedy Company, and the cast is still celebrating their upcoming Broadway gig. Below, check out exclusive photos of Greg Hildreth (Peter), Nikki Renée Daniels (Jenny), and Christopher Fitzgerald (David) enjoying brunch at New York's Redeye Grill.
Company will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Greg Hildreth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald
Greg Hildreth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald
