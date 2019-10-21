BREAKING: Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and More Join COMPANY; Cast Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on COMPANY Broadway

The cast also includes Etai Benson, Kyle Dean Massey, Bobby Conte Thornton, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more!

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company!

Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne, are Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Terence Archie as Larry, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

The role of Susan has yet to be announced.

COMPANY will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2.

The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

The London creative team will head the Broadway production including director Marianne Elliott, choreographer Liam Steel, designer, musical supervisor and conductor Joel Fram, designer, Bunny Christie, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Ian Dickinson (for Autograph Sound), illusions designer Chris Fisher, orchestrator David Cullen, and dance arranger Sam Davis.





