BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Deep Squat Lat Stretch

While the outside world rests, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a simple stretch to open up your hips and lower back! It's the Deep Squat Lat Stretch, and the goal is to create some space and length in your posterior chain muscles - lats, lower back, and glutes. This release of tension makes it easier to later put it where you want it - in the strong and supportive muscles of your core! Spend a minute or two in this Deep Squat Lat Stretch position, holding on to whatever sturdy object will support you. (Kitchen sinks and door frames should be great for this.) That should allow for calmer breathing and more relaxed movement throughout your day.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





