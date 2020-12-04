BWW Exclusive: Celebrate National Cookie Day with This Top Secret Recipe from Schmackary's!

It's National Cookie Day and our friends at Schmackary's are sharing a top secret recipe for their Chocolate Explosion cookies with Chocolate Frosting-- yum!

Schmackary's is well-known around the Broadway community for being "the official cookie of Broadway," teaming up with stars of the stage for the annual Broadway Bakes events to help support BCEFA.

Now, let's get to baking!

Chocolate Explosion Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups All-Purpose Flour

¼ cup Dutch Process Cocoa

½ teaspoon Baking Soda

½ teaspoon Baking Powder

¼ teaspoon Salt

½ pound (2 sticks) Unsalted Butter, softened

1 cup Brown Sugar

½ cup Sugar + ½ cup sugar for rolling

¾ teaspoon Dark Corn Syrup

2 Eggs

½ tablespoon Vanilla Extract

1 ½ cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunks or Chips

Tips for Smashing Cookies

"Smashing" cookies is flattening the cookie out halfway through the baking process. This helps the cookie keep its round shape.

Cookies should be smashed when it's easy to do so. If the cookie does not have an even top surface after smashing, smash again in a few minutes.

Always smash with a large flat spatula and remember to use your oven mitts!

Tips for Rolling Cookies

When you roll cookies in sugar, it gives them a crunchy outer texture.

To roll cookies, scoop cookies into balls and fill a bowl with sugar. Drop each cookie into the bowl and coat evenly with sugar.

To avoid sticking, dip your hands in tap water before handling the scooped cookies. This also helps the sugar stick to the dough.

Step-By-Step Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or

spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a separate large bowl, beat softened butter, ½ cup of sugar, and the brown sugar until light and well mixed. Scrape down your bowl often to avoid uneven mixing.

4. Add corn syrup, vanilla extract, and eggs (one at a time) to the creamed mixture. Beat until combined.

5. Add dry ingredients to the sugar mixture gradually until just combined. Do not over-mix.

6. Fold chocolate chunks into the cookie dough. Chill dough until firm

7. Scoop cookies into desired size and roll in additional ½ cup of sugar.

8. Bake cookies at 375 until the cookies are no longer shiny and begin to crack on top (15-18 minutes). Halfway through baking, rotate pans in the oven and "smash" the cookies with a large flat metal spatula.

9. Cool cookies on the baking sheet for about three minutes. Then, transfer to a wire rack to cool to room temperature.

10. Frost cookies once cool!

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients

8 Tbsp (1 stick) Unsalted Butter, softened

½ lb Cream Cheese, cold

4 Cups 10x Confectioners sugar

¾ Cup Dutch Process Cocoa

1 ½ teaspoons Vanilla Extract

A pinch of salt

Step-by-step Instructions

1. With a wire whisk attachment, add butter, cocoa powder and confectioners sugar to

bowl. Mix slowly until combined, then beat on medium speed until smooth.

2. Add cream cheese and vanilla and continue beating until well-whipped and smooth.

3. Sides of bowl may need to be scraped a few times to ensure frosting is evenly mixed.

4. If frosting is a bit runny, place in the refrigerator for 15-30 minutes until it firms up a bit. Frosting should not be hard, but easy to spread with a frosting spatula.

5. Using an offset spatula, spread frosting over cookies.

Thanks again to our friends at Schmackary's for sharing! Happy baking!

