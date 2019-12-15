BWW Exclusive: Arielle Jacobs and the Cast of ALADDIN Get December Feels on Carols For A Cure
Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Arielle Jacobs and the cast of Aladdin gathers to record their track- "December Feels."
For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.
This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.
Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Angelo Soriano and Arielle Jacobs
Angelo Soriano and Arielle Jacobs
Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Oivia Donalson, Alicia Charles and Angelo Soriano
Jaz Sealey, Wes Hart and Charles South
Angelo Soriano, Jacob Gutierrez and Travis Ward-Osborne
Heather Manley and Alicia Charles
Olivia Donalson and Anna Ginther
The Men's section that includes- Jaz Sealey, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Jacob Gutierrez, Wes Hart, and Angelo Soriano
The Ladies-Alicia Charles, Heather Manley, Olivia Donalson and Anna Ginther
Anna Ginther
Lynn Pinto (Producer) and Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) join with Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Olivia Donalson, Alicia Charles and Angelo Soriano
Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South,Jaz Sealey, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Olivia Donalson, Alicia Charles, Heather Manley, Andros Rodriguez, Lynn Pinto and Angelo Soriano
Rueben Allen
Colleen Clark (Drums), Angelo Soriano (Composer), Jeffrey Koch (Bass), Aleksi Glick (Guitar) and Augie Haas (Composer/Trumpet)
Mark Thrasher, Matt Lepek and Augie Haas
Mark Thrasher (Bari Sax) and Matt Lepek (Alto Sax)
Mark Thrasher, Matt Lepek and Seth Weaver (Trombone)
Auge Haas (Trumpet)
Walter Cano (Trumpet), Augie Haas and Michael Gorham (Trumpet