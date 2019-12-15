BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: Arielle Jacobs and the Cast of ALADDIN Get December Feels on Carols For A Cure

BWW Exclusive: Arielle Jacobs and the Cast of ALADDIN Get December Feels on Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Arielle Jacobs and the cast of Aladdin gathers to record their track- "December Feels."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Angelo Soriano and Arielle Jacobs

Angelo Soriano and Arielle Jacobs

Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Oivia Donalson, Alicia Charles and Angelo Soriano

Jaz Sealey, Wes Hart and Charles South

Angelo Soriano, Jacob Gutierrez and Travis Ward-Osborne

Heather Manley and Alicia Charles

Olivia Donalson and Anna Ginther

Angelo Soriano

The Men's section that includes- Jaz Sealey, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Jacob Gutierrez, Wes Hart, and Angelo Soriano

The Ladies-Alicia Charles, Heather Manley, Olivia Donalson and Anna Ginther

Anna Ginther

Olivia Donalson

Jaz Sealey

Lynn Pinto (Producer) and Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) join with Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Olivia Donalson, Alicia Charles and Angelo Soriano

Anna Ginther,Wes Hart, Jacob Gutierrez, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charles South,Jaz Sealey, Arielle Jacobs, Augie Haas, Olivia Donalson, Alicia Charles, Heather Manley, Andros Rodriguez, Lynn Pinto and Angelo Soriano

Rueben Allen

Colleen Clark (Drums), Angelo Soriano (Composer), Jeffrey Koch (Bass), Aleksi Glick (Guitar) and Augie Haas (Composer/Trumpet)

Mark Thrasher, Matt Lepek and Augie Haas

Mark Thrasher (Bari Sax) and Matt Lepek (Alto Sax)

Mark Thrasher, Matt Lepek and Seth Weaver (Trombone)

Auge Haas (Trumpet)

Walter Cano (Trumpet), Augie Haas and Michael Gorham (Trumpet



Genevieve Rafter Keddy



