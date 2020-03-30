The Broadway Breakdown
Click Here for More Articles on The Broadway Breakdown

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Shubert Theatre to break down To Kill a Mockingbird!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on The Broadway Break(down)!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on The Broadway Break(down)!
  • Living Room Concerts: Susan Egan Sings CABARET, Well, Kind Of...
  • VIDEO: Watch The RACHEL UNRAVELED Quarantine Special
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- 1/2-Kneeling Position
  • BWW TV: Flashback To The Olivier Awards 2019 With These Amazing Performances!
  • Video Flashback: Randy Rainbow Reads From Patti LuPone's Autobiography