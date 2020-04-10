The Broadway Breakdown
BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on The Broadway Break(down)!

Apr. 10, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Majestic Theatre to break down The Phantom of the Opera!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



