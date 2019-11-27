BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to See Leslie Odom Jr.'s Concert In Toronto!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. on his Stronger Magic tour at Toronto's Mod Club Theatre! Each winner will receive two tickets to the performance on March 22, 2020. The contest will run now through December 1st at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. is kicking off a spring 2020 tour "Stronger Magic Tour" on March 8 in Las Vegas, NV, hitting cities such as San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Detroit & Boston. The shows will feature music from his first album of all-original material, Mr. Threading together elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, the album holds a singular style as powerful and passionate as it is personal.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. Odom's self-titled debut album charted at a??#1 on the Billboard Jazz chart and in winter 2017, he topped the charts again with the re-release ofa??Simply Christmasa??as a deluxe edition with new arrangements and new songs.a?? His extensive acting career includes film and television roles including Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails and Smash. In 2018, he added author to his resume with the release of his book,a??Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning. a??This November, he is starring alongside Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae in Harriet, a biopic about the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman and he will be in next year's highly anticipated film The Many Saints of Newark.a?? Odom released his third full-length album and first of original material, entitled Mr on November 8.a??a??





Related Articles