BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to CHICAGO on Broadway!

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Chicago because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the legendary show in honor of its 23rd anniversary! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through December 8th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one showstopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations.

It's also no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live onstage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.





Related Articles