BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Anderson University in 2019/2020

It's that time of year when students all across the country are heading into auditions for college theatre program, so we're taking a closer look some of the country's standout theatre programs. We're chatting with members of the schools' faculty to give you a better idea at what to expect from their programs, with insight into the audition advice, life after graduation, and more. Today we're looking into The South Carolina School for the Arts at Anderson University, including their relationships with regional theatre and their professional networks around the world. Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

The South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University trains professional visual, musical and theatrical artists who are serious about both their art and Christian faith. Staffed by highly trained and world-class artists, musicians, actors, dancers, theatrical designers, and scholars, the school mentors students to develop their artistry to its fullest potential so they may thrive professionally and serve others through the arts. The school believes that intense, transformative mentorship inspires this generation of artists to develop their creative talents to their fullest potential.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

An audition is required for all students interested in enrolling as BFA theatre major in the South Carolina School of the Arts. If you are interested in auditioning for either of the BA programs your audition is only viewed for scholarship. Upon submitting an Anderson University application, students are able to register for any available audition dates. All audition questions can be directed to scschoolofthearts@andersonuniversity.edu. Upon arrival, all prospective music majors must have: A letter of recommendation from a theatre director who is familiar with your work A theatrical resume listing theatre experience A current 8x10 headshot Based on intended major, audition requirements are as follows: BFA Musical Theatre Prepare two 16 measure selections (one ballad and one up-tempo) from musical theatre repertoire. Please bring sheet music with appropriate cuts marked clearly. Our standard procedure is to provide an accompanist; however, students should also bring an MP3 recording of accompaniment just in case it becomes necessary. Prepare a one-minute memorized monologue from a published play. Be prepared to take part in a dance assessment. This assessment does not factor into admission into the department. Rather, it is used to properly place students in dance classes should they decide to attend. Please bring jazz or character shoes and appropriate dance clothing. BFA Acting Prepare two contrasting one-minute memorized monologues, (Classical/Modern, Comic/Tragic). Be prepared to take direction. Prepare to be interviewed about your experience in theatre and your reasons for seeking a BFA in Acting. BA Theatre Prepare two contrasting one-minute memorized monologues, (Classical/Modern, Comic/Tragic). Be prepared to take direction. Be aware that we will want to interview you about your experience in theatre and your need for a scholarship. BA in Theatre (Theatrical Design Concentration) Bring a design portfolio displaying any renderings or designs that show the development and breadth of your theatre skill. You can view the specific portfolio guidelines here. BA in Dance Prepare a one-minute choreographed dance showcasing your best dance style. Bring music and a sound system will he provided. Come prepared to take a dance technique class. Please bring jazz, ballet or tap shoes and appropriate dance clothing. You will interview with the Director of Dance please have a resume and three letters of recommendation from dance teachers or choreographers.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

1. Have confidence!

2. Let us see your personality during your slate.

3. Know who you are talking to, what you want, and the stakes of the scene.

4. Have fun and love what you do!

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Andrew Poston, Elyse South, Zach Bryant

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

We see and welcome students interested in both.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We have significant relationships with all of the major regional theatres in the area and encourage our students to work with them as much as possible. We also offer a NYC Showcase for our BFA Musical Theatre and Acting students, as well as conferences/festival opportunities with KC/ACTF, SETC, CITA, ACDA, USITT, and SCTA.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Our faculty have strong professional networks across the globe and we make sure that our students have and use these connections. Additionally, our students are--very early on--introduced to the numerous audition and job opportunities far and wide. We provide our students with life-long mentorship and guidance.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Our faculty are working professionals in their respective fields and are constantly participating in workshops, masterclasses, conferences, professional auditions, etc. to maintain not only their creative portfolios, but also to maintain an understanding of the latest trends in the industry. We strive to provide our students with the most up-to-date information, knowledge, and guidance as they enter the professional world.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are only one of three faith-based Theatre programs in the country to be fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre and offer BFA programs in Musical Theatre and Acting; BA degrees in Theatre, Theatre Design, and Dance.

Be sure to apply to The South Carolina School for the Arts at Anderson University here: https://www.andersonuniversity.edu/school-of-the-arts/theatre





Related Articles