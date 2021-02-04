BWW Blog: Which Leading Lady Are You, According to Your Zodiac Sign?

Throughout this COVID winter break, I've spent my time scrolling through social media, especially TikTok. Recently, I've been getting my fair share of astrology videos on my FYP. Because they show up for me as often as theatre-related content does, why not combine them in a blog post? Check out which theatrical leading lady you are below!

Aries (March 21st - April 19th) = Queenie, The Wild Party

Like this fearless lady, you dive into things headfirst. You are full of energy, courage, and life. You and Queenie both define what it means to be a fighter, whether it be for yourself or for others.

Taurus (April 20th - May 20th) = Dolly, Hello, Dolly!

You are loyal, you love the finer things in life (money, clothing, and food), and you're a bit stubborn - just like Dolly! While your personality may be grand, you can always stay grounded amidst chaos.

Gemini (May 21st - June 20th) = Elizabeth/Liz/Beth, If/Then

While this role mirrors the "dual personality" stereotype of Gemini, Elizabeth (no matter which path she takes) fits it well! You are adaptable, quick-thinking, and witty - qualities that help Elizabeth (and you) explore all the possibilities life has to offer.

Cancer (June 21st - July 22nd) = Jenna, Waitress

Like Jenna, you are sensitive, nurturing, and protective of your loved ones. No matter what gets you down, you persevere. When life gives you lemons, you make lemon pie!

Leo (July 23rd - August 22nd) = Val, A Chorus Line

You and Val are destined for the spotlight. You are confident, fun-loving, and the center of attention. And, because you are also a passionate person with a big personality, you shine at whatever you do.

Virgo (August 23rd - September 22nd) = Donna, Mamma Mia!

As ABBA once wrote, "I work all night I work all day to pay the bills I have to pay." You and Donna are the perfectionists of the zodiac, thriving on organization and making your dreams turn into realities.

Libra (September 23rd - October 22nd) = Glinda, Wicked

Just like Glinda, you are "popular," gracious, and diplomatic. It's hard for you to pick sides and be confrontational, but you just want everyone to be happy and at peace.

Scorpio (October 23rd - November 21st) = Rizzo, Grease

You may seem tough on the outside, but beneath the surface, you are emotional and strong. Like Rizzo, you tend to be secretive about your feelings, but you feel them intensely.

Sagittarius (November 22nd - December 21st) = Elle, Legally Blonde

You, just like Delta Nu president/Harvard Law grad Elle, are the definition of "work hard, play hard." You are optimistic, friendly, and intelligent with a ton of friends by your side.

Capricorn (December 22nd - January 19th) = Jo, Little Women

You may be small, but you've got giant plans! You're an ambitious, determined, bookish, and responsible go-getter who knows they're destined for greatness.

Aquarius (January 20th - February 18th) = Veronica, Heathers

Like Veronica, you're an independent humanitarian who wants to make the world a better place. While you seem eccentric and sarcastic, you march to the beat of your own drum and you are better because of it!

Pisces (February 19th - March 20th) = Rose, Dogfight

Rose gives me 100% Pisces energy. You both are emotional, musical, artistic, and empathetic - even towards those who have wronged you.