BWW Blog: Limbo

Happy New Year!

I have never in my life started a year feeling so unmotivated or confused in my life. Every year, I would start by getting my books and stationery ready for the new year, the new grade and hardships.

Last year as I began my university journey, I was awaiting my final matric results; waiting to know if I would be moving or staying.

But this year, while I wait for my first-year results, I'm trying to figure out if I am going to be back on campus or not. If I will be continuing in certain courses or not. I am in this very dark limbo where I know there are loads of things going on around the world, I am excited for very few things this year because I don't know what will happen this year.

So far, I am waiting for new seasons of shows and trying to find motivation to do things. I don't even want to edit videos at this point.

One thing I have been trying, like really trying to start writing things. Literally anything.

A journal entry.

A blog post.

A book.

A play.

A sentence.

Literally nothing. I don't know what this funk is but I am really hoping that the releasing of my results will give me some clarity.

Something I have found great joy in so far, is celebrating my friends. I have a lot of friends with birthdays in January. Although, we have been put under level three lockdown again after being in level one for a while, there is this huge fear amongst people I know about contracting the virus. So, I have forced myself to learn how to make Instagram Reels and wow, it is so much fun.

I can't write this blog without acknowledging the closing of Mean Girls on Broadway. I was never a huge fan of the show but the songs were dope. I See Stars, a banger.

But having another show close is just so heart-breaking.

I will say that I cried more when I heard that the Law and Order: SVU showrunner said that they are trying to hire as many Broadway actors as possible. When I say I wept, I was a blubbering mess.

People helping people.

Acts like that; where people have the power to help those in need - restores my faith in humanity.

Those moments are what make me want to do more. Share more and create more.

So, here's to more moments like that this year and for years to come.

Here's to the moments that encourage others to inspire and create.