BWW Blog: Launching the Virtual Theatre Co

I have moved back to New York. Ah!! I still can't believe that I'm really back here. I must admit, when my mom and I first saw the skyline a little over a week ago, we both sobbed. She was still standing, bright and tall. After months of blood, sweat and tears back in MD preparing for this new chapter, I had finally started. The apartment is just about done, other than the absence of the couch which for now is a blow up mattress. My roommate and I watched Schitt's Creek every night and are very surprised we haven't popped the mattress yet. But life is good. Everything is going to be okay.

In the middle of my move, I received a DM on Instagram from the sweetest girl, Alyssa Jiwani. She is an incoming freshman at NYU in the Playwrights Horizons studio for drama. She had reached out in the spring when she got into NYU and then committed later. But recently, I got a new message from her asking me to be part of an organization she was creating called The Virtual Theatre Co. It was still in the process of being developed but it basically would be a virtual theatre company offering productions (musicals, plays, cabarets) as well as classes (acting, singing, dancing, audition prep), all over zoom. I was so flattered and immediately told her I would love to be part of the creative team. Since that day nearly a month ago, I have watched this inspiring girl lead a team of individuals from all over the world in helping create her vision for this company. It has been a crazy yet insanely rewarding experience being a part of this company. Watching it begin as a seed in Alyssa's brain to a website and Instagram page with over 300 followers is incredibly humbling. I have been getting a front row seat to exactly what it takes to create a theatre company from the ground up. I am thrilled to be on the admin side of things as well; I am the leader of the college audition type of classes and pirates. College auditions are something so close to my heart that I am still way too passionate about. I am also going to be teaching tap which is also something that brings me the most joy in the world.

Tomorrow, 8/28, we are having a virtual cabaret to launch the whole thing! Different teachers from around the world (including myself! (shameless self promo)) are singing, dancing and sharing their talents. Registration opens tomorrow and I am so excited to see this program come to life. We are offering classes ranging from improv to tap to dialects. In addition to that, we are offering virtual productions for kids whose school shows got cancelled like "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder".

And may I also mention, this is all run by college performers. We all are so excited to see where this journey takes us. In the meantime, follow us on instagram @thevirtualtheatreco and look into the website at thevirtualtheatreco.com. I am so pumped to officially begin this journey with these amazing human beings so soon!

