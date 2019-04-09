BWW Blog: I'm Mad As Hell And I'm Not Going To Take It Anymore

Watching live theatre is a vital part of learning about the craft. Theatre has the power to show students techniques and ideas that they might not have seen before, or may show them real life application of things their teachers have taught them. Students can learn so much by watching shows but it is not always accessible. Tickets, especially in New York, can be expensive. I have been fortunate enough to go to a school that gives students the opportunity to see shows often.

Recently, I had the life changing opportunity to see Network with Bryan Cranston. This show has been the greatest play I have ever had the privilege to see. The set really made you feel as if you were sitting in a news studio. The concept of having different rooms on the stage that the audience only has access to through the video cameras is very intriguing and gives the audience the feeling as if they're watching some sort of documentary. The show was incredibly moving and relevant to today's world. Bryan Cranston gives a performance that makes you question the world around you by challenging your views on society.

Network completely changed my view on plays. Previously, I was under the impression that plays were not as technically challenging as musicals are and that is one of the things that excites me most about theatre. After seeing this show, that view point completely changed. The technical aspects of this show were mind blowing. I am blown away by the live video components that keep the show moving. I have so much respect for the stage managers and their ability to call this show. The idea of having the stage manager on stage as a member of the ensemble is new and exciting. Seeing this show, has taught me so much about the world of theatre, and further emphasized my belief that seeing live theatre is one of the best forms of education for those of us studying theatre.

I can personally speak to the idea that seeing live theatre is a part of the learning experience. I have developed a new appreciation for plays and have learned so much from watching theatre. Theatre should be accessible for students to enjoy. Lack of accessibility is a hinderance to students studying theatre. I encourage students to see as much theatre as possible, regardless of if its Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, regional, local, etc. I guarantee that you will learn something. Take advantage of every opportunity to see a show. To the educators out there that give your students these opportunities, I thank you. I am fortunate enough to go to a school that gives us the chance to see all levels of theatre. These opportunities have taught me many things and opened my eyes to all of the wonderful aspects of theatre. I look forward to seeing more shows in the future!

Break Legs xx





Related Articles