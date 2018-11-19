BWW Blog: Grab Some Friends and Make it a Special Night on Broadway

Hi! We're Broadway Inbound. You might've heard of us already, and if so, we're so flattered.

What do we do? Well, among other things, we're one of the largest group sales agencies on Broadway. Every day we help people from around the country bring more people to Broadway, with discounts and incentives that normal ticket buyers can't access.

And you might be surprised to learn that anyone can be a group - well, anyone with a few friends and family. While students, seniors, churches and the like make up a huge percentage of our regular group buyers, it's super easy to put together a group of your own and save money on tickets. It makes a great birthday party!

OK, so maybe you've booked a group to see a show before, and that's great. But if you haven't, here are a few reasons to consider it for you and your friends:

-Awesome Discounts: Shows program special ticket prices for group buyers that aren't available to the average ticket buyer. You can save a bunch off the regular ticket price by gathering people together.

-Pay When You're Ready: You can book a group without commitments. The order goes in and gets processed, and you don't pay until the group due date. Flexible booking is one of the major benefits of group sales.

-Tools to Help You Organize: We work with a company called Group Tools, which helps you create and manage your group's night on Broadway. And if everyone's chipping in, you can collect payments online.

Most shows require at least 10 people to access group ticket prices, but come on, you must have friends, co-workers, classmates, family, or neighbors who love theatre as much as you do. It's a great way to connect people and share your passion for Broadway with all the people in your life.

We'll be hanging around Broadway World for a little while, so keep checking back for more stories about what we do, who we work with, and how we can help you make Broadway an even bigger part of your life.

Get more info and look for group discounts at Broadway Inbound.

Related Articles