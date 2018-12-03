BWW Asks: What New Broadway Show Do You Want To See As A Movie Musical?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, it was announced that Dear Evan Hansen will soon be adapted for the big screen!

We want to know: With the announcement of a Dear Evan Hansen film coming, what other new Broadway show do you want to see on the big screen as a musical? Some have already had the Hollywood treatment, but not as a musical...YET!

Make sure to vote and we'll announce the results at the end of the week!

With the announcement of a @DearEvanHansen film coming, what other new Broadway show do you want to see on the big screen as a musical? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) December 3, 2018

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perryof "Waving through a Window" was released earlier this month and is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The first national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across America, and international productions have been announced for Toronto (March 2019) and London (Fall 2019).

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their April 2017 performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's "Today Show," only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

