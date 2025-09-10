BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buena Vista Social Club will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a slate of special events, appearances and promotions. To mark the occasion, the company of Buena Vista Social Club will do a special live performance on NBC’s “TODAY,” and the show’s Tony Award-winning choreographers, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, will be profiled on “CBS Mornings.” Other appearances will include Free Friday Nights at The Whitney Museum in association with ¡VIVA! Broadway, a panel discussion as a part of the ‘Talks at Google’ series, among others.

Buena Vista Social Club’s upcoming events for “Hispanic Heritage Month” are listed below in calendar order:

NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN MUSEUM AWARD: September 13

The company of Buena Vista Social Club will be presented with a special Award from the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago. The National Ceiba Award, Recognizing Deep Commitment to Uplifting the Puerto Rican People and Promoting Rich Art and Cultural Traditions, will be presented to the company on stage after the matinee performance by museum leadership.

MADE IN NY AWARD: September 15

The Tony Award winning choreographers of Buena Vista Social Club, Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck, will be honored with a “Made in NY Award” from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. The award recognizes Delgado and Peck’s contribution to NYC’s entertainment industry and celebrates their achievement in the arts. Buena Vista Social Club producer LaChanze is also being honored for her lifetime achievement in the theatre, as both a performer and an advocate, including championing this Hispanic story on Broadway.

¡VIVA! BROADWAY NIGHT: September 24

On Wednesday, September 24th, Buena Vista Social Club will welcome members of the ¡Viva! Broadway community to the show for a special community night celebrating Latin heritage. ¡Viva! Broadway is dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the rich cultural heritage of the Latin and Hispanic communities on Broadway. This national audience development program of the Broadway League is committed to engaging and inspiring Latin and Hispanic audiences through activations, media programming, and partnerships. ¡Viva! Broadway aims to ensure there is rich cultural diversity throughout the Broadway industry now and for future generations. For tickets, please visit buenavistamusical.com and save 20% with code: VIVABVSC.

BAR SPEZZATURA: Month of October

Bar Spezzatura, located within the Hotel Theta, will offer a themed menu with custom Buena Vista Social Club cocktails during the month of October.

NBC TODAY SHOW: October 2

The band and company will perform live on The Today Show’s outdoor plaza with special guests from the show. Tune in at 8am ET on Thursday, October 2 to watch.

CBS MORNINGS: Early October

Buena Vista Social Club will be spotlighted in an episode of CBS Mornings, set to air in early October. The segment will feature Tony Award winning choreographers Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, as well as the Buena Vista Social Club dancers, and their work collaborating to bring their vision to life on stage on Broadway.

TALKS AT GOOGLE: October 9

Cast and creative team members will participate in the ‘Talks At Google’ series, focusing on the process of bringing the classic album to the stage and how Cuban heritage is represented on stage in Buena Vista Social Club.

THE VIEW: October 10

On Wednesday, October 10th, The View will wrap up their celebration of Hispanic Heritage month with a special feature spotlighting the original Buena Vista Social Club music ensemble. Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway will be highlighted as a part of the legacy of the album and how the music has been impactful across generations.

¡VIVA! BROADWAY PERFORMANCE AT THE WHITNEY MUSEUM: October 17

On Friday, October 17th at 6pm, members of the band of Buena Vista Social Club will give a special performance as a part of The Whitney Museum’s Free Friday Nights programming, offering free admission to all visitors, in partnership with ¡Viva! Broadway. Members of the Buena Vista Social Club creative team will also participate in a panel conversation about the show. RSVPs will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. RSVP HERE. The Whitney Museum is located at 99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014.

SING OUT FOR FREEDOM CONCERT: October 27

The Tony Award winning band of Buena Vista Social Club will perform at the Sing Out For Freedom concert event on Monday, October 27th, benefiting the ACLU. Buena Vista Social Club producer John Leguizamo will also be honored with the Michael Friedman Freedom award for his unwavering support of immigrants’ rights, Latino representation in media, and his contributions in the fight for racial justice and civil liberties for all.

VINYL RELEASE: November 7

The acclaimed Tony winning music of Buena Vista Social Club will be available for lovers of vinyl cast recordings.