BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Martín Solá Brings BOLEROS TO BROADWAY To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Martín Solá in Boleros to Broadway on Monday, June 16, 2025 for a one-night-only concert, a soulful celebration of timeless boleros and iconic Broadway hits.

ABOUT MARTÍN SOLÁ:

A seasoned performer with deep roots in both classical and contemporary theatre, Martín Solá is currently in Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. His impressive credits include How to Dance in Ohio, On Your Feet, The King and I, Coram Boy, and Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème. Off-Broadway, he has found a home at The Public Theater in productions such as Miss You Like Hell, Giant, Pirates of Penzance, and Suzan-Lori Parks' Plays for the Plague Year; and he was also a member of their prestigious Shakespeare Lab. Martín has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and in productions with New York City Opera and City Center Encores.

Beyond the stage, Martín has appeared on screen in Netflix's Archive 81, FBI (CBS), and Law & Order: SVU (NBC). His short film, May I Take It Your Plate, earned Best Short Film and Best Actor honors at both the International Puerto Rican Heritage and NYC Downtown Film Festivals. A dedicated educator, Martín has taught singing at Yale University, Lafayette College, and the Institute for American Musical Theater, and he has had a private studio in NYC for 30 years.

Boleros to Broadway

Martín Solá

Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Where: The Green Room 42 - Yotel, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Livestream: Available https://bit.ly/4knYynV

Tickets & more info: https://bit.ly/3Y3f9Vd

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum