BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT 2024 Winner Sydnie Christmas to Make NYC Debut in April

On April 8, Sydnie Christmas, the historic, sensational winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024, will make her headlining New York City debut at Sony Hall. After selling out her initial performance, due to popular demand, a second show at 9:30pm has been added. Tickets are available here.

As the first female singer to win the show, Sydnie has swiftly become one of the most talked-about vocal talents in the world. Her breathtaking performances during Britain’s Got Talent captured the hearts of millions, including the notoriously tough judge, Simon Cowell, who declared; “That was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. 11 out of 10.”

Following her victory, Sydnie released her debut album My Way on Westway Music, which hit the #1 spot on both UK and US iTunes charts, marking a monumental start to her recording career. The album features reimagined versions of beloved classics, including the musical theatre songs that defined her journey on BGT, alongside fresh takes on modern hits like Imagine Dragons' “Believer.” Sydnie also added a festive touch with her renditions of “O Holy Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

A deluxe edition of the album was released in December, which added a new Christmas track, “Merry Christmas Everyone,” and an unforgettable rendition of the timeless classic “Over The Rainbow,” featuring fellow BGT Golden Buzzer alum and The Greatest Showman star Loren Allred. Watch the video for “Over The Rainbow” below.

Sydnie’s undeniable star power has attracted a number of legendary fans. Wowed by her “exquisite” and “emotionally charged” voice, musical legend Andrew Lloyd Webber invited her to perform the theme song for his new London production of Starlight Express. Then Sydnie made her US debut with a performance at LA’s Hollywood Bowl for 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster’s birthday celebration event, where she performed alongside Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble. At the end of 2024, Sydnie gave an outstanding performance of “Believer” for King Charles at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance, a prestigious event that further showcased her extraordinary talent on one of the world’s grandest stages.

In February 2025, Sydnie embarked on her debut solo headline tour, performing at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues, including a sell-out performance at London’s Aldwych Theatre. With more live dates being added across the world and more exciting plans coming together, it’s clear that Sydnie Christmas’ star is set to continue rising through 2025 and the years to come.

About Sydnie Christmas:

Sydnie Christmas, the sensational winner of Britain's Got Talent 2024, has taken Britain by storm with her breathtaking performances and exceptional talent. Hailing from Gravesham in Kent, having studied at the D&B Academy of Performing Arts, Sydnie made her “off West End” London stage debut in Lazarus. The ex-gym worker also had stints on cruise ships where she performed in productions such as Grease. Sydnie also performed in Starlight Express in Germany, Bochum. Getting onto the “West End” stages was appearing to be a hard battle for Sydnie. She decided to give it one last shot when applying for Britain’s Got Talent.

Her triumph on Britain’s Got Talent made her the first female singer to win the show and is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career. Her journey is an inspiring story of talent, perseverance, and the power of dreams. As she steps into the limelight, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the extraordinary life of this gifted performer.