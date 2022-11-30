BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Company Illness

Tonight's performance of Between Riverside and Crazy has been cancelled due to company illness. Tonight would have been the show's first preview. Performances are expected to resume Thursday, December 1.

See Second Stage Theater's tweet below:

We are sorry to announce that tonight's performance of Between Riverside and Crazy has been cancelled due to company illness. Performances are expected to resume Thursday, December 1. Ticket holders, please contact your point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/dhTdzWHzNZ - Second Stage Theater (@2STNYC) November 30, 2022

The play will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.