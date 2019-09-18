BEETLEJUICE Releases New Block Of Tickets Through April 2020

It's showtime! A new block of tickets has been released for the hit Broadway musical comedy Beetlejuice are now on sale for performances through Sunday, April 19, 2020. Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

BEETLEJUICE has won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, Sophia Anne Caruso has won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia, and the new irreverent musical comedy was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL.

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS released Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download and streaming. The Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING CD will be released later this year. The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect and Kurt Deutsch.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

BEETLEJUICE currently stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure as Adam through Sunday, September 22, 2019, (David Josefsberg joins the cast as 'Adam on Tuesday, September 24, 2019), Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You