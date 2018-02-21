BEAUTIFUL Star Scott J. Campbell Dies At 33

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Scott J. Campbell, who most recently starred on Broadway as Gerry Goffin in Beautiful, has died.

iHeartRadio reports that friends of Campbell said he took his own life.

Campbell had taken to social media in November to address some of his mental health issues. He wrote on Twitter "Would like to take a moment to apologize to anyone I've offended or driven away over the past few months. Mental health has been a struggle through these difficult times. No excuse for my words and actions truly, but please know that I'm over the hump, and getting healthy again."

A number of friends, colleagues, Broadway performers, and fans took to social media to express their condolences, and support for those struggling with mental health issues following news of his passing.

Campbell was a performance art graduate of Sheridan College, in Oakville, Ontario.

Campbell first joined the cast of Broadway's Beautiful in 2014. He was also a swing in Jersey Boys, and logged over 40 performances as Bob Gaudio on Broadway. He played Tunny in the National Tour of American Idiot, which opened in his hometown, Toronto. His regional work included Titanic (Barrett), Les Miserables (Marius), and West Side Story (Tony).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





