BEAUTIFUL Offers Free Tickets to Furloughed Federal Workers

Federal employees on furlough due to the partial government shutdown will be given free admission to Beautiful - The Carole King Musical for select Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evening performances.

"The shutdown has affected so many government employees in a really negative way," said producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner. "If we can offer those affected by this shutdown a moment of escape and joy, then we feel it is important to do so and is truly the least we can do."

To claim a ticket, eligible federal employees must present valid government identification at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre's box office (124 West 43rd Street) on the day of the desired performance. Tickets will only be available in-person at the Sondheim box office. This offer is non-transferrable, and only is valid for the duration of the government shutdown.

For five years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began- and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.



Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember- and a story you'll never forget.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

