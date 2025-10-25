BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL Concept Album Released: Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez, Hannah Corneau

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full concept album for Beautiful Little Fool released today, ahead of the show's world premiere at London's Southwark Playhouse Borough in early 2026.

Recorded in New York and featuring Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook) and Hannah Corneau (Wicked), the album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

A brand new music video of One Night is now available to watch alongside the first single, So Alive, sung by Jessie Mueller, on all streaming platforms.

This release comes ahead of the world premiere production at Southwark Playhouse Borough from Thursday 15 January until Saturday 28 February 2026, with a national press night on Thursday 22 January.

With music and lyrics by Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, the show directed by Michael Greif tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The album features music and lyrics Corneau, with orchestrations and musical direction by Adam Rothenberg. It was recorded at Renaissance Recording, engineered and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The band features Rothenberg on piano, Ethan Pakchar on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Joshua Roberts on drums. The album is produced by Mark Cortale, Ross Baum and Corneau, with cover photography by Yaz Tulça.

"The concept album gives audiences a first full listen to Hannah’s remarkable score, and we could not be more excited to share it today and to bring the show to life on stage at Southwark Playhouse in the new year," said producer Mark Cortale.

The London production at Southwark Playhouse Borough will star Lauren Ward (Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Scottie and Corneau as Zelda. They are joined by an ensemble including David Austin-Barnes (who will also cover for F.Scott) and Amy Parker (who will also cover for Scottie and Zelda), with Jasmine Hackett as a swing.

It will run from January 15 through February 28.

The concept album's tracklist is as follows:

Nobody Parties Like Us

Try Freedom

One Night in July

The Royals

Writer Now

Beautiful Little Fool

The Lost Generation

A Study on Trust

Built to Last

His Song Her Words

Alabama Girl

Here We Are

So Alive

Call It Love (Outro)

The album is available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.