BEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announces today that Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now available for a limited licensing window. Licensed performances may occur beginning June 1, 2023 through August 31, 2025.

For six years, Beautiful, the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Carole King musical, thrilled Broadway audiences with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Before she was hit-maker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the string of pop hits Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her chart-busting album "Tapestry," Beautiful takes audiences back to where it all began-and on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and the story you'll never forget.

The original production of Beautiful received its world premiere at the Curran Theatre, San Francisco in October 2013. It made its Broadway debut at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014. A West End production began in February 2015, followed by a U.S. national tour.

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as "a joyous celebration" and a "must-see" by NBC-New York, the show was a hit with critics and audiences alike. The Huffington Post said the show "instantly joins the ranks of the irresistible," while The Wall Street Journal called the musical, "out of control amazing."

With a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King.

Doug McGrath once remarked that "to see Beautiful is to feel beautiful. Because that's the effect the show has. People feel so good after seeing our show."

"Doug was an incredible writer, actor, and friend who brought an intimacy and reverence to the story of Carole King's life," stated Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. "I know how thrilled he would have been to see his musical take on a new energy and meaning through the many theatres licensing this incredible show. MTI is honored to preserve Doug's legacy by giving actors, directors and audience members throughout the world, the opportunity to experience this seminal work of art."

Visit the MTI show page here for licensing and additional information. Certain international restrictions may apply.

