BE MORE CHILL Launches 'Chillin' in '21 With' Series on Instagram

Be More Chill has announced its "Chillin' in '21 With" series, which will highlight various cast members across the show's Broadway and London productions!

On the show's official Instagram page, fans can check out the Story Highlight to see what cast members have been up to.

From music to podcasts to family to hobbies, see what all your BMC faves are doing now on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bemorechillmusical/.

Be More Chill is a musical with original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini.

After a 2015 regional theatre production, the musical premiered off-Broadway in 2018. A Broadway production began previews on February 13, 2019, and officially opened on March 10, 2019. The Broadway production closed on August 11, 2019.

An Off West End production opened on February 18, 2020, and closed on March 16, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Chicago production was set to open in July 2020.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In BE MORE CHILL, achieving the "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology - but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself - especially if you're a loser... geek... or whatever.