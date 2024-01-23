BC/EFA's BROADWAY BACKWARDS Will Return in March 2024

 Broadway Backwards will return on Monday, March 11, 2024. Tickets go on sale today for this one-night-only event produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefiting Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

Tickets are available at Click Here. Prices start at $100.

The elevated evening of love, community and unparalleled performances is the only annual Broadway event custom-made for the LGBTQ+ community and its friends and allies. By taking familiar songs in the Broadway canon and transforming them into queer anthems and love ballads, Broadway Backwards tells the stories many wish were told onstage.

The 18th edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney’s long-running hit Aladdin.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show reception with the cast. A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond” ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress-tech rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattoxas choreographer and Adam Roberts as choreographer and associate director. ARC’s Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche join as casting consultants.

Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $765,069. The 67-person cast featured a bevy of beloved Broadway stars, including Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Robbie Fairchild, Robyn Hurder, Bonnie Milligan, Anthony Rapp and Lea Salonga, backed by a live, 13-piece orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway’s best theaters. In its 17 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Longtime corporate partner City National Bank joins Broadway Backwards as presenting sponsor this year, with additional generous support from lead sponsors Jean Paul Gaultier, The New York Times and United Airlines.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

About The Center

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) was established in 1983 at the height of the AIDS crisis to provide a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers to respond to the urgent threats facing the community. Over the past 40 years, The Center has grown to meet the changing needs of New York’s LGBTQ+ community, providing programs and services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. To learn more about The Center, visit gaycenter.org.




