BC/EFA Introduces New Ornament: Harvey Fierstein's Edna Turnblad

Harvey Fierstein is the latest to join BC/EFA's Broadway Legends ornament series! His iconic portrayal of Edna Turnblad from Hairspray can be the centerpiece of any holiday display with its release this November. Click here to purchase!

Behind every great man is a great woman, as the sensational Harvey Fierstein proved in the musical Hairspray. Bedazzled in colorful stripes and glitter, Harvey's Tony-winning Edna Turnblad becomes the eleventh ornament in the Broadway Legends series, and the first male, albeit dressed as a woman! Edna is glamorously transformed and welcomed to the '60's on the 6" tall glass ornament, designed by Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis NewmanWomen's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

