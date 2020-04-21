BC/EFA Hosts TUESDAY TRIVIA Tonight at 5pm - Watch Live!
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is hosting a Tuesday Trivia event today!
At 5pm EST, join in on BC/EFA's Facebook and YouTube to test your musical theatre knowledge. The event will feature an appearance by special guest Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom).
Tuesday Trivia is being hosted in support of BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. You don't have to pay-to-play, but BC/EFA encourages a $10 donation to the fund. You can do that at broadwaycares.org/help2020.
After the third round of questions, send an email with your answers to trivia@broadwaycares.org. The email or emails with the most correct answers will be entered to win a special prize - announced later in the feed.
Tune in live tonight to the stream below:
