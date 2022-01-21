BAT OUT OF HELL Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dies at 74

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at 74. His "Bat Out of Hell" album trilogy was the inspiration behind the musical of the same name.

The trilogy-Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose-has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.

Meat Loaf received a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song "I'd Do Anything for Love", as well as the 1994 Brit Award for his best-selling album and single.

In addition to his music career, Meat Loaf appeared in over 50 movies and television shows, sometimes as himself or as characters resembling his stage persona. His film roles include Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), and Bob Paulson in Fight Club (1999).

On stage, he performed in the original Broadway cast of The Rocky Horror Show, as well as Hair, both on- and off-Broadway.

The company of Bat Out of Hell the Musical provided the following statement:

The company of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell the Musical here in the UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer, Meat Loaf. He was with us when the show first launched in London at the Coliseum and in Manchester at the Opera House back in 2016 and then came to the show at the Dominion Theatre in London on 25 July 2018.

The current UK & Ireland Tour of the musical will perform this evening's show at the New Wimbledon Theatre in Meat's memory.

The beat is yours forever.