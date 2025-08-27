Ayodele Casel to Perform at Works & Process in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present Ayodele Casel in partnership with Kaatsbaan Cultural Park on Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 7 PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now.

Award-winning and critically acclaimed tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel (Chasing Magic and Funny Girl) continues her exploration of the music of jazz legends Max Roach and Cecil Taylor. Join Casel and her collaborators Torya Beard and Naomi Funaki as they reflect on their two-week Works & Process residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, an artist sanctuary located along the Hudson River.

The evening features a discussion about their work, accompanied by select performance highlights. Continue the conversation at a post-performance reception in the rotunda.