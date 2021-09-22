Web Series BIG GIRL To Screen At The Winter Film Awards

Big Girl, from creator and star Katharine Scarborough, and producers Elaine White and Alyssa Cartee (collectively Brazen NYC), will be screening at Cinema Village for the Winter Film Awards September 28th and 29th. Big Girl stars Scarborough as Katie, a fearless, plus-size woman who strives to succeed in our size-obsessed culture.

She unapologetically lives her life to the fullest, despite toxic friends, bad dates, and a fatphobic society. She won't be sidelined as a funny sidekick or a punchline, because it's time for a different leading lady. In five comedic, short episodes, each emulating a different film genre, we follow Katie as she makes her enemies get the hell out of her way, and she triumphs outrageously.

Big Girl was the winner of Best Sketch Comedy Series at the New Jersey Web Fest, Best Sketch Comedy, Best Director, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Script, and Best Episode at the British Web Awards, Best Director and Best Series at Two Roads International Film Festival, and Best Actress at Last Shot Film Festival. Big Girl received nominations for Best Sitcom Series, Best Comedic Performance, Best of the United States, and Best Representation of Women at the Minnesota Web Fest, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the British Web Awards, and Best Writing, Best Actress, and Best Featured Performer at Two Roads International Film Festival, and is an Official Selection of the Miami Web Fest and The New York Lift-Off Film Festival.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Big Girl

WHO: Katharine Scarborough and Brazen NYC

WHEN:

September 28th, 3:10 PM, Made in NY Shorts Matinee Block

September 29th, 5:00 PM, Evening Shorts Block

WHERE: Winter Film Awards at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, NY, NY 10003

HOW MUCH: $10 for Matinee, $12.50 Advanced Tickets for Evening Screenings, $16 at the Door

TICKETS: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/2021-Winter-Film-Awards-International-Film-Festival-43380

LINK TO TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/501307535/aa733286c5

BIG GIRL: @biggirlshow https://www.biggirlshow.com/

BRAZEN NYC: @brazennyc https:https://www.brazen.nyc/

SEEKA TV: @seekatv https://watch.seeka.tv/en/big-girl