Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara and Many More Join The [title of show] Show

Special guests have been announced for the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show hosted by Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen. Streaming Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 pm ET, the show is directed by Michael Berresse and Matt Vogel with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove, edited by Matt Vogel, music editing by Rob Preuss and Jeff Bowen, and orchestrations by Rob Preuss.

Stars making appearances include Courtney Balan, Laura Benanti, Jeff Blumenkrantz, David Cale, Victoria Clark, Billy Crudup, Micaela Diamond, Rachel Dratch, Barrett Foa, Ryan J. Haddad, Christopher J. Hanke, Benjamin Howes, John Kander, Judy Kuhn, Rick Lyon, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Morton, Julia Murney, Alex Newell, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Salstone, Douglas Sills, Ryan Spahn, and Michael Urie.



They join the previously announced special guests including Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale & Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, and The Lopez Family Singers (Lindsay Anderson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Annie Lopez, Bobby Lopez, & Katie Lopez).



In the spirit of a classic variety show, the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show will feature new material from the cast and creators of [title of show] and Now. Here. This., and renowned special guest artists from theatre, film and television sharing performances, sketches, reflections, special quarantine talents, and more.



Access to the show is available with a donation of $25 or more made before 12:0o pm ET on Saturday, May 30 through this link: https://donate.onecause.com/vineyardtheatre. Donors will receive a registration email followed by a pre-show email with an exclusive link sent an hour before performance time to stream the show.



Currently 25% over the initial goal of $100,000 and counting, The Campaign For Right Now was established to help fund The Vineyard's commitment to paying artists' and staff salaries and health benefits during this closure, while continuing to create and develop new work with its artists and students in online rehearsal rooms.



"The VT Show," a weekly online series featuring Vineyard artists, will continue on Tuesday, June 2 at 5:00 pm ET with Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen, Michael Berresse, and Matt Vogel as they give behind the scenes stories of putting together the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show.



"The VT Show" programming is free and open to the public, and can be accessed by visiting Vineyard's Theatre's YouTube page or Facebook page. Recordings of the live shows will also be available on both platforms for later viewing, as well as on The Vineyard's website, www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You