Ato Blankson-Wood Joins New Musical Pilot HISTORY OF A PLEASURE SEEKER on Hulu

Tony Award-nominee Ato Blankson-Wood has joined the cast of History of a Pleasure Seeker, a new musical series pilot on Hulu.

Deadline reports that Blankson-Wood will join Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe Bettencourt in the upcoming project.

The musical drama series is based on the novel by Richard Mason. The story is set in Amsterdam in 1907, focusing on a young man named Piet Barol who has an instinctive appreciation for pleasure and knows where to find it.

After the death of his mother, Barol applies to be the tutor for the troubled son of Europe's leading hotelier. Althought the child refuses to leave his family's grand mansion, Barol is transformed as he learns the secrets of the glittering world.

Blankson-Wood will play Ntando, a man who grew up in the Xhosa heartlands of South Africa's Eastern Cape, leaving his village to find stable employment in the city. As he distinguinshes himself there, his boss brings him to Amsterdam to work on his own house. Once he arrives in Europe, Ntando begins to enjoy his freedom.

Ato Blankson-Wood was recently seen on Broadway in Slave Play, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He has also been seen in Hair and Lysistrata Jones.

Off-Broadway credits include Long Days Journey Into Night, Slave Play (NYTW; Lortel nomination); The Total Bent (The Public; Drama League, Lortel noms.); Twelfth Night, As You Like It (Public Works); Transfers (MCC); Antigone in Ferguson (Harlem Stage); O, Earth (Foundry Theatre); Iphigenia in Aulis (CSC).

Film/TV credits include What is Life Worth?, BlacKkKlansman, The Kindergarten Teacher, Detroit, It's Kind of a Funny Story, "When They See Us" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix), "The Good Fight" (CBS). Member of The Actors Center. Education: NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Yale School of Drama.