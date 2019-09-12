Athens Philharmonic Makes Carnegie Hall Debut, October 10

On October 10, the newly-established Athens Philharmonic performs a special concert under the direction of Yiannis Hadjiloizou The Philharmonic is joined by the NY Choral Society and soloists Larisa Martínez and Daveda Karanas. Additionally, the concert program includes works by Mr. Hadjiloizou himself, as well as one by his father, composer Michael Hadjiloizou.

Proceeds from this performance benefit the reconstruction of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine to replace New York City's Greek Orthodox place of worship of the same name which was destroyed on September 11. The completion of the Santiago Calatrava-designed church effectively completes One World Trade Center and will serve as a place of peace, reflection, and community for the Greek-American diaspora of New York City, the Greek population at large, and all New Yorkers.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility, honor, and enthusiasm that I come to New York City for my Carnegie Hall debut with the Athens Philharmonic, which I established early this year. Presenting Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 2 Resurrection on the very stage that the great Austrian composer led his final concert is a special moment for me and my Orchestra. I am also eager to present my father's Interlude from his opera 9th of July 1821 as well as my own Cyprus Dance No. 1 Servikos to New York audiences, on this same program," states Hadjiloizou. "Travelling from Athens, the mother of modern civilization, to Carnegie Hall, the Mecca of arts and culture, is also a symbolic journey for us. Being born in Nicosia, Cyprus, the only divided capital in the world, we have decided to dedicate this concert in remembrance of all those who lost their lives during the tragic events of 9/11 and celebrate liberty and acceptance - the very essence of what it means to be a New Yorker - and further donate all proceeds towards the restoration of Saint Nicholas National Shrine at Ground Zero: a figure of international peace and unity."

Yiannis Hadjiloizou began his musical training at the age of three under the guidance of his father, who is considered by many to be Cyprus's national composer through his operas and melodramas. Throughout his childhood, classical music and especially the compositional process were at the forefront of his early learning experiences, making his debut as a pianist at the age of seven, his appointment to principal clarinet of the Cyprus Archdiocese Philharmonic Band, and principal trumpet of the SEK Philharmonic by age twelve. He has since traveled across the world, collaborating with countless musicians, while maintaining a deep love and respect for the musical traditions of Greek and Cypriot culture, as well as building an intimate understanding and appreciation for European Classical and Folk and Traditional Music, Eastern and Western Choral and Instrumental Church Music, Traditional Chinese, African Choral, Australian Folk, Middle Eastern and Arabic, Russian Classical and Folk music, and other traditional styles.. At the age of 16 he was formally recognized by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus for his compositions, and by 18 he assumed the role of principal trumpet of the Military Philharmonic Band while a sergeant of the Cyprus Special Forces.

While Hadjiloizou's complete immersion in world music and background of classical composition and performance are the driving forces behind his artistry, it is his passion for bringing people together through the arts which gave rise to his entrepreneurial spirit. He is the founder of Academy32 - Music. Wine. Art., a fine wine bar with live classical, jazz, and world music which has hosted musicians from 56 countries and has received acclaim by the New York Times's "Frugal Traveller." His role as Principal Guest Conductor and Music Director of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra's Outreach Programs as resulted in a relationship that would last a decade, and that would bring the CySO to the level of public recognition. While working with the CySO Yiannis also established the Cyprus Philharmonic Orchestra, a larger ensemble consisting of the finest musicians on the isle, which he has enlisted for special occasions such as the Official Handover Ceremony of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017. In 2018 he permanently relocated to Athens where he established the Athens Philharmonic.

Yiannis is also the founder of the "Hadjiloizou Benevolent Foundation for the Arts Culture & Peace," uplifting lives of everyday people in need, educating children, as well as bridging cultures and religions across the globe for the betterment of human kind, through philanthropic music lessons, classes, rehearsals, workshops, recitals, and concerts, in collaboration with such organizations as the United Nations, UNICEF, the European Commission, the US Department of State, Red Cross, Rotary International, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the A.G. Leventis Foundation, Embassies and Municipalities, and renowned personalities.

"It is with deep pride that I present Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou and the Athens Philharmonic in their Carnegie Hall debut. With his art and his humanity, Yiannis follows in the footsteps of Greece's thinkers of the past who helped shape modern culture, and I am thrilled that New York audiences will have the opportunity to witness what I believe to be the start of another great artistic era," Katerina Nafplioti Panagopoulos said. "I present this concert In Memoriam of my late husband, Pericles S. Panagopoulos, who earned global success throughout his career while representing Greece across the seven seas. I am honored to donate all proceeds to the restoration of St. Nicholas National Shrine at Ground Zero. Presenting this event under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is of the utmost importance for me, Yiannis, and the Philharmonic."

Thursday, October 10, 2019, 8:00PM

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage

ATHENS PHILHARMONIC

YIANNIS HADJILOIZOU, Music Director

NY CHORAL SOCIETY - David Hayes, Music Director

LARISA MARTÍNEZ, Soprano

Daveda Karanas, Mezzo-Soprano

MICHAEL HADJILOIZOU Interlude Act II from 9th of July 1821 (US Premiere)

YIANNIS HADJILOIZOU Servikos Cyprus Dance No.1 (US Premiere)

MAHLER Symphony No.2 Resurrection





