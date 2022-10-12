AsylumNYC Presents Immersive Halloween Experience THE HAUNTING OF MR. GRISTEDES

Since its Reopening in April of 2021, Asylum NYC has quickly grown to legendary status as the best place in New York City to see live comedy. But despite the best comedy in New York City, this Halloween, Asylum NYC has more up its sleeve. Introducing an Immersive Halloween experience the likes of which have never been seen before!

Since 1965, a building in New York's Chelsea district is about to become a ghost! The home of theaters such as The Roundabout, The Upright Citizens Brigade and now Asylum NYC, as well as a legendary Gristedes Supermarket, tennis club and more is being demolished in 2023. This halloween, Asylum NYC pays a haunting homage to the building with a spooky and immersive event not to be missed.

Your journey includes a Halloween dance party on the stage of Asylum NYC, taking place in the heart of Chelsea at 307 W26th street. Get spooked at this immersive Halloween rage fest, doors at 7:45PM, show at 8:00PM.

Warning: This experience includes low lighting, fog, haze, and spooky close up experiences with live cast members.

Tickets available now at asylumnyc.com (prices may vary)