Ashley Park, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More to Appear at Drama Desk Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Presenters and performances have been announced for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards, taking place on Sunday, June 3 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Hosted by Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer and Cellar, "Ugly Betty"), presenters include: Drama Desk winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Drama Desk winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Drama Desk winner Jane Greenwood (The Little Foxes), Drama Desk winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (A Raisin In The Sun), Drama Desk winner Bill Irwin (The Iceman Cometh), Drama Desk winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Drama Desk winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Drama Desk nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Drama Desk winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney), Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), and Drama Desk winner Mary Testa (The Government Inspector).

There will also be the following performances:

"Sundays" from Miss You Like Hell

Performed by Gizel Jiménez

"When The Children Are Asleep" from Carousel

Performed by Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani

"Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)" from KPOP

Performed by Ashley Park

In Memoriam to be performed by Karen Ziemba

The Rules will be explained by Grey Henson and Barrett Wilbert Weed from Mean Girls

In keeping with Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season in the same competitive categories.

For a full list of nominees, and for tickets, please visit: www.DramaDeskAwards.com

Photo Credits: Ashley Park by Jennifer Broski; Lindsey Mendez by Walter McBride

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You