Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and Weeksville Heritage Center Present Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in partnership with Weeksville Heritage Center will present Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6pm, held virtually. This marks the second year of our holiday collaboration and we're eager to enliven your lives with a virtual festival! To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kwanzaa-fest-2020-rising-in-principle-tickets-129103972457.

Featured artists include Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Brooklyn United Marching Band, Forces of Nature Dance Theater, Immanuel Wilkins Trio, Malandela Zulu, Malika Lee Whitney, Oshun, and a fashion show by Harriets by Hekima. The festival will be emceed by Sharon Gordon. Presenters include Robin K. Sheares, Honorable Judge; Annette Robinson, Former New York State Assemblywoman, District 56; Robert E. Cornegy Jr, New York City Council Member, 36th District; Stefanie Zinnerman, Assemblywoman, 56th District; Kevin S. Parker, New York State Senator; Letitia James, New York State Attorney General; Yvette Clarke, Congresswoman, 9th Congressional District.

"We curated this year's Kwanzaa celebration to show how all 7 principles apply to every facet of the culturally and socially diverse communities that we serve. Our show represents and embodies the shared creative spirit of our elected officials, artists, seasonal fashions and hairstyles. We hope to inspire and reinforce how our self-determination, collective work and unity can sustain the faith we've used to survive for the last 400 years," said Osei Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Asase Yaa.

The tradition of Kwanzaa began in 1966 and is based on the Nguzo Saba or seven principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work & responsibility), Ujaama (Cooperative economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). Kwanzaa is celebrated after Christmas and until New Year's Day (December 26 - January 1). At Weeksville, we celebrate the tradition early to coincide with our December Weeksville Weekend, which takes place on the second Saturday of the month. Gather the family, some food, libations, and login on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 6-8PM.

The seven principles of the Kwanza are designed to honor our African heritage, to give thanks for the ancestors and for our survival, and to uplift family, community, and spirit, ushering us into a new calendar year. This year's celebration is even more important for us to remember and observe our collective resilience after all the challenges that 2020 has presented us with. Our program will embody each principle in a virtual production, spotlighting local artists, community members, and public officials, showcasing the abundance in our community and Weeksville Heritage Center's long commitment in helping to strengthen it. Join us for our final Weeksville Weekend of the year because we are righteous, we are resilient, and we are rising! Learn more at https://www.weeksvillesociety.org/new-events-1/2020/11/13/kwanzaa2020

