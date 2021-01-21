Arts Podcast INDIE ART TODAY Returns For Season Two On January 25
Hosted by award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione.
Arts podcast Indie Art Today is returning for its 2nd Season of episodes on January 25th, with new episodes airing weekly each Monday. The podcast is available to listen to on Anchor, Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, and various other major streaming platforms.
Hosted by award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the podcast is described as a platform for independent artists in theatre, film, music, literature, comedy & visual art. Last year, Piccione's guests included Smith Scripts founder Paul Smith, Artistic Director of The Tank Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of Manhattan Repertory Theatre Ken Wolf, and theatre director Andres Gallardo Bustillo, among others. Season Two's first guests include actress Charlotte J. Bradshaw, playwright Alex Goldberg, actress & writer Ashley Griffin, playwright Monique Hebert, and many more!
As a playwright and producer, Mr. Piccione's full-length drama A Therapy Session with Myself premiered in January 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre before transferring in May to the Kraine Theater for an extended year-long run. It is now published at Smith Scripts, and is currently being adapted into a screenplay. His next full-length drama One Empire, Under God is currently expected to premiere in 2021. Additionally, his eclectic canon of one-acts have been produced at The Tank, the Hudson Guild Theater, and various other NYC and regional venues, and are published at Smith Scripts, Heuer Publishing & Off the Wall Plays. His work as a scriptwriter has also been commissioned by Sesame Workshop, Speaks Volumes Productions, and various other clients. He is also the founder and Artistic Director of the Talking It Out virtual play festival in support of mental health awareness, and recently wrote and produced the upcoming short film The Fire That Won't Stop.
Visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com to learn more.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part ...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a medley...
VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. ...