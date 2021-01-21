Arts Podcast INDIE ART TODAY Returns For Season Two On January 25

Arts podcast Indie Art Today is returning for its 2nd Season of episodes on January 25th, with new episodes airing weekly each Monday. The podcast is available to listen to on Anchor, Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, and various other major streaming platforms.

Hosted by award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the podcast is described as a platform for independent artists in theatre, film, music, literature, comedy & visual art. Last year, Piccione's guests included Smith Scripts founder Paul Smith, Artistic Director of The Tank Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of Manhattan Repertory Theatre Ken Wolf, and theatre director Andres Gallardo Bustillo, among others. Season Two's first guests include actress Charlotte J. Bradshaw, playwright Alex Goldberg, actress & writer Ashley Griffin, playwright Monique Hebert, and many more!

As a playwright and producer, Mr. Piccione's full-length drama A Therapy Session with Myself premiered in January 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre before transferring in May to the Kraine Theater for an extended year-long run. It is now published at Smith Scripts, and is currently being adapted into a screenplay. His next full-length drama One Empire, Under God is currently expected to premiere in 2021. Additionally, his eclectic canon of one-acts have been produced at The Tank, the Hudson Guild Theater, and various other NYC and regional venues, and are published at Smith Scripts, Heuer Publishing & Off the Wall Plays. His work as a scriptwriter has also been commissioned by Sesame Workshop, Speaks Volumes Productions, and various other clients. He is also the founder and Artistic Director of the Talking It Out virtual play festival in support of mental health awareness, and recently wrote and produced the upcoming short film The Fire That Won't Stop.

Visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com to learn more.