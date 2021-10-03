Arts On Site Announces Barkin/Selissen Project

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Barkin/Selissen Project takes the stage Friday, October 8, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm and Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

BARKIN/SELISSEN PROJECT presents Accidental Suite, a live ensemble work conceptualized by long-time collaborators Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen, set to an original score by Zac Selissen. An exploration of connection, Accidental Suite evokes chance encounters, remote impressions, near misses, and the magnetic push and pull of relationships. This striking expansion of the film from the "Titles Project" builds relational tension through increasing levels of contact and lush intertwining vignettes that tap into the most essential of human needs, connecting to one another! For more information, visit barkinselissenproject.org

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.