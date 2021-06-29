Artpark Presents THE POWER OF NIAGRA By The Jon Lehrer Dance Company

Artpark announces a performance of The Power of Niagara by the Jon Lehrer Dance Company on July 17, 2021 at 8pm on the site of Artpark Gene Davis "Niagara 1979" Painted Lot. The internationally renowned Jon Lehrer Dance Company will bring edge-of-your seat excitement to Artpark with a world premiere performance inspired by the power and majesty of Niagara.

With JLDC's trademark combination of artistry, athleticism, and accessibility, this breathtaking performance will inspire and entertain, speaking to audiences of all backgrounds and dance experience. Tickets for the event are $10 and are available at the Artpark Box Office (Fri/Sat 10AM-4PM) and ticketmaster.com.

Collaborating on The Power of Niagara with Jon Lehrer will be set designer Dyan Burlingame and costume designer Laura Vanner. Both artists have worked extensively with JLDC and together they will create a true spectacle on the outdoor stage at Artpark. Music inspired by the Niagara region as well as music that evokes the strength and beauty of water will create a luscious soundscape that the performers and audience will be swept up in. The combination of all these elements along with Artpark's natural beauty and commitment to producing one-of-a kind art, will bring about a truly awe-inspiring event.

"JLDC is so excited to return to Artpark with a world premiere tribute to the power, beauty, and awesomeness of Niagara," said Jon Lehrer. "The choreography, set design, costumes, and music will all come together to create a truly epic event that only Artpark could produce. We are so proud to continue our creative and collaborative partnership with Artpark, and to reconnect with all of our friends, fans, and supporters throughout the region."

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are not required for this event. Patrons will just be required to maintain social distance and wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.

The Artpark summer season runs through September 15, 2021. Visit https://www.artpark.net/ for a current schedule.