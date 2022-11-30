Arthur Callahan, Company Manager For AIN'T TOO PROUD & More, Has Passed Away

Arthur Callahan, Company Manager for the National Tour of Ain't Too Proud, the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and the National Tour of Motown The Musical, has passed away.

The official Instagram account for Ain't Too Proud shared, "Our hearts break for the loss of a beloved member of our Ain't Too Proud family. Company Manager Arthur Callahan was a gentleman and kind heart who enriched the lives of everyone he encountered. He was adored by touring companies, presenting organizations, and venues around the globe. We're grateful for our time with Arthur and celebrate his memory."

